Wichita police would receive a lot more than $5,000 bonuses under new FOP proposal

City of Wichita negotiators and the Fraternal Order of Police are asking the Wichita City Council to approve nearly $10 million in unplanned bonuses, raises and overtime pay increases in exchange for implementing one of several recommendations by the police consulting firm Jensen Hughes.

The City Council last month delayed a vote on a no-strings-attached $5,000 retention bonus to all commissioned officers, with a majority of the council siding with Mayor Brandon Whipple. The mayor said he would not vote for the bonuses unless they were presented alongside policy changes recommended by Jensen Hughes that aim to improve police culture.

The new proposal goes much farther than the original proposal to increase pay for Wichita police officers while addressing one Jensen Hughes recommendation.

The new amendment to the FOP contract includes the $5,000 bonuses, which would cost the city at least $3.4 million. The bonuses would go to eligible employees by Friday, Dec. 8, on top of a $1,000 retention bonus already scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023. Employees do not have to stay with the department beyond this week to receive the bonuses.

Under the FOP contract approved in 2021, police officers were scheduled to receive a 1.5% raise in 2024. Instead, the new proposal would give them 13.27% raises effective Dec. 23. That would raise wages for police recruits by about $3 an hour, to more than $25 an hour. Some sergeants would receive raises of nearly $5 an hour, bringing their hourly wage to $42.51 an hour.

The new proposal disregards a separate recommendation by Jensen Hughes that called for an end to “conduct bonus pay” that pays officers an extra $2 an hour if they don’t violation city policies. It would increase how much officers get paid for expected behavior to $2.25 an hour in 2024.

The city says it needs to make the proposed changes “to increase the recruitment of new officers, encourage the retention of current employees, and to implement other recommended changes to WPD,” according to the City Council agenda report.

Officers would also receive massive hikes in overtime pay if they get called to an emergency or get scheduled to pick up an extra shift. Instead 1.5 times pay, the standard overtime rate, they would be paid 2.5 times their standard rate of pay — called “premium overtime” in the city’s agenda report. The lowest paid officers would make more than $63 an hour for any premium overtime in 2024.

The FOP amendment would also increase the clothing allowance for officers, detectives, sergeants and crime scene investigators from $700 to $850.

In return for the bonuses and raises, the FOP would agree to a change in how the Wichita Police Department conducts internal investigations into police officers.

The existing FOP contract requires the professional standard bureau to provide the entire investigative file — including all witness statements and evidence — to the officer under investigation and the police union. Jensen Hughes, a national police consulting firm hired by the City Council in the aftermath of a racist text messaging scandal, said the existing policy “serves no good investigatory purpose” and could “taint the testimony given by the employee during the administrative interview.”

“It would allow the subject under investigation to construct a story that may discredit or nullify any of the evidence,” the Jensen Hughes study said. “The disciplinary process should be designed to gather facts, determine what took place and decide whether the employee engaged in misconduct. Allowing the employees to view the PSB case file before the interview is counterproductive to that process.”

Under the proposed amendment, the police department would no longer be required to provide the entire investigative file to officers under investigation for wrongdoing before they are interviewed by the Professional Standards Bureau. Instead, they would receive a copy of the complaint filed against them along with any reports or video evidence recorded by the officer under investigation and any other law enforcement records available under the Kansas Open Records Act.

Officers and the FOP could later access the entire investigative file if they file a grievance to challenge any discipline handed out as a result of an investigation.

The consultants provided 54 action steps Wichita could take to improve its police department. It included an entire section on changes to the FOP contract, which includes “provisions in the contract that seemingly allow employees to either avoid responsibility for misconduct or, at a minimum, reduce the corrective impact imposed disciplinary sanctions may have on them”. Among those steps:

▪ Stop giving officers $2-an-hour “conduct bonuses” for not violating city policies

▪ Change policies that allow officers to trade vacation time and conduct pay to avoid suspensions

▪ Define misconduct that triggers removal from specialty teams

▪ Eliminate the “statutes of limitations” on filing low-level misconduct complaints

▪ Create and approve a code of conduct for the Wichita Police Department

The only change under consideration at Tuesday’s City Council meeting is the change to internal investigations.

The City Council has authorized hiring 708 commissioned officers, an increase of 58 since 2019. But the Wichita Police Department has struggled to meet that goal. As of last month, the department had 106 unfilled positions. That number is expected to go down in January when a new class of 23 recruits graduate from the academy, three previous employees are rehired and nine recruits join who were part of an “early onboard process” for the January 2024 class.

The FOP says the department has more than 130 commissioned officers who can retire at any time. It’s unclear how that compares to previous years.