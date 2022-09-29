Wichita police recruit arrested in domestic violence call, police say

A Wichita Police Department officer has been arrested on suspicion of criminal threat, making it the second officer in the department arrested in less than a week.

Trevon Morrison, a recruit officer hired July 25, was arrested after police responded to a domestic violence call at around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of South Beech, which is near Harry and Webb in east Wichita.

“Officers arrived on the scene and contacted a 23-year-old male and a 24-year-old female both of Wichita,” Wichita police spokesperson Chad Ditch said in a news release. “Officers learned that (the) male was involved in a verbal argument with a 21-year-old male, identified as Recruit Officer Trevon Morrison.”

Morrison, who has been in the training academy, was arrested on suspicion of criminal threat and booked into Sedgwick County Jail.

A Wichita police detective, who has been with the department for 15 years, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Friday night after she crashed with a city bus in downtown, police said. The detective was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.