Wichita police respond to scene of shooting Monday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting Monday evening in southeast Wichita.

According to Wichita Police Department Sergeant Ted Naldoza, officers responded at 6:50 p.m. to the report of a shooting in the 1900 block of S. Spruce St.

Naldoza says just minutes after officers responded, a victim showed up at a local hospital claiming to have been shot.

“They were shot, and it appears to be related to this locale,” said Naldoza.

When KSN talked to Naldoza, he said the investigation was very new.

“I’m still trying to process the scene and collect the evidence,” he said. “I have not yet determined any motive or suspects.”

Naldoza said officers were talking to the victim.

Anyone with any information about the shooting can call crime stoppers anonymously at 316-267-2111 or police information at 316-268-1411.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.

