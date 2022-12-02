Wichita police searching for two suspects after body found outside Clearwater

Wichita police are asking for help finding two people in connection with a body found Friday afternoon in a rural area outside Clearwater.

Police are looking for 31-year-old Saul Chavez Valenciana and 19-year-old Tehya Kay Turner, both of Wichita. Police believe the body is 41-year-old Brent Boone. He was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 24 leaving his home in the 1300 block of N. Pershing, which is near 13th and Oliver.

Boone left in a vehicle with the suspects, Wichita police spokesperson Chad Ditch said in a Friday news release.

“It is believed that an altercation occurred inside the car, during which Boone was killed,” Ditch said.

A 69-year-old man told police Tuesday about Boone being missing “under unusual circumstances,” he said. On Wednesday, Wichita police investigating the case were led to a “crime scene in the 9300 block of S. Pattie in Haysville, where they began processing evidence,” he said.

The vehicle was found abandoned Thursday near 21st and Ridge.

“Further investigation led officers to a rural area Southwest of Clearwater, one mile west of N Clearwater Rd and 140th Ave N, where a body was located,” Ditch said, adding the body was found around 1 p.m. Friday. “The investigation is still in the early stages, but at this time, it is not believed to be a random incident, and it is believed that the victim and suspects are known to each other.”

Anyone with information about the suspects can call 911 or caller can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Valenciana has been arrested multiple times in the last few years, including on suspicion of aggravated battery in December 2021 and aggravated robbery in October 2019 on a case from 2018, records show. He also was sentenced in November 2018 on cases of domestic battery, criminal threat and criminal restraint, Kansas Department of Corrections records show.

Turner was arrested three times this year on charges that include suspicion of criminal use of a gun by someone addicted to or using drugs, fleeing and eluding and drug charges, records show.