Wichita police seek help in drive-by that hit 9-year-old girl inside home

Wichita police are asking for help finding the people involved in a drive-by shooting that peppered an occupied car and home, hitting a 9-year-old girl in the arm.

She had minor injuries, Wichita police spokesperson Trevor Macy said.

The shooting — captured on a home’s door camera — happened around 6:49 p.m. Jan. 22 in the 1900 block of S. Saint Clair, which is close to Meridian and May.

An 18-year-old man driving a white Dodge Neon, who had turned from May onto Saint Clair and was headed north, pulled into a driveway as the shooting started, Macy said. The video shows an SUV speeding up to the car and multiple shooters raining out shots.

More than 20 shots were fired.

The car was hit but the driver wasn’t, Macy said, and the home where the girl was hit wasn’t the one the driver pulled into. Two other people were inside the home, police records show, and two other people reported damage to their property.

The man reversed and took off in the same direction as the SUV after the shooters passed but turned at the first chance, the video shows. Macy said the SUV is silver or gray.

Macy said police would need to identify the shooters in order to know a motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Callers can remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers. Any caller whose tip leads to an arrest can get up to $2,500.