Wichita police seek help after teenager found shot and not breathing

Wichita police are asking for help finding two suspects involved in a Friday night shooting that left a teenager critically injured.

Police were called to the shooting around 10:55 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Osie, which is close to Harry and Oliver, and found the 18-year-old man unconscious and not breathing, Wichita police spokesperson Chad Ditch said in a news release.

“Officers began life saving measures and the victim was transported to an area hospital in extremely critical condition,” he said.

Investigators learned the teen and two men, one believed to be between 20-30 years old and the other between 18-20, got into an argument when the first man pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the upper body. The suspects then ran away toward the southwest.

Ditch said the shooting happened during a small party at a multi-unit apartment. He didn’t know if the suspects and victim knew each other or if drugs and alcohol were involved.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call police detectives at 316-268-4407 or tipsters can remain anonymous by going through Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or online at stopcrime316.com.