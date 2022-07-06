Wichita police seek information about death of woman in alley but don’t suspect foul play

Police do not believe foul play was involved in the death of a 50-year-old Wichita woman found in an alleyway Wednesday morning.

Police are awaiting a toxicology report. At 12:34 a.m., police were called about a body found in the 500 block of North Ash, which is near Central. Police found the woman’s body.

“No foul play has been revealed thus far, but (Wichita police) will continue to investigate,” Wichita police spokesperson Chad Ditch said in an email.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.