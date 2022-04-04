Wichita police seek public help identifying human skeletal remains found on north side

Authorities discovered a partial set of human skeletal remains in north Wichita on Saturday, prompting a plea to the public for information about to whom they belong and how they got there.

The remains were found inside city limits, in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North, near Oliver.

Wichita police said in a Monday morning news release that officers went to the location where the remains were found around 11 p.m. Saturday. Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office deputies were already at the scene after responding to a call about the discovery, the release says.

Police have yet to identify the fragmented remains. The Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center and Wichita State University’s anthropology department helped process the scene and will work to figure out how long the bones have been there and the person they belong to.

Officer Trevor Macy said Monday that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the remains or where they came from is asked to call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.