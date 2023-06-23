Wichita police use surveillance cameras to help find, arrest shooting suspect in Oklahoma

Police used the Flock Safety license plate reader surveillance system to help find a 45-year-old Wichita man in Oklahoma after he was accused of shooting someone in the middle of the street in broad daylight at 18th and Chautauqua.

Jeremi Mothershed will be extradited to Wichita. He has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated battery, police said Friday.

Police took the suspect vehicle description and used Flock to find a white Audi headed south toward Oklahoma. The vehicle and license plate were then relayed to law enforcement in Oklahoma. Mothershed was arrested by Norman police and booked into the jail on an unrelated charge. He had a 9mm handgun with him, Wichita police said.

The shooting in Wichita happened just after 2:50 p.m. June 6 at 18th and Chautauqua. It left a 28-year-old critically injured with a gunshot wound in the upper left leg.

“At the time of the incident, officers only knew that the victim was walking around the intersection ... when he got into a verbal argument with a male suspect driving a white vehicle when the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim,” police said in a news release.

Officers applied a tourniquet and did CPR. A woman who ran to help told The Eagle she jumped in when an officer got tired and continued CPR before the man started to breathe again.

Norman is about a three hour drive south of Wichita.