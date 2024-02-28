Wichita Riverfest picks its new Admiral Windwagon Smith, his 26 high school-aged helpers
Wichita Riverfest season gets closer every day, which means it’s time for the annual selection of the festival’s figurehead — who will be known as Admiral Windwagon Smith for the duration of festival season — and of his 26 high school helpers.
This year’s Admiral is Lyle Schuette, a longtime Riverfest volunteer who has been a part of the festival’s core volunteer group, known as The Red Shirts, for 30 years.
Schuette has been participating in the festival since he was stationed at McConnell and tried out for the base rowing team, which always raced in the festival’s bathtub races — a big attraction in the 1980s and 1990s.
Schuette, who is retired from the Kansas Air National Guard, and his wife, Debbie, are parents of three grown children and recently became grandparents. The couple also founded and for 25 years ran Schuette’s Dirt Works.
The Admiral’s Riverfest duties include donning the ceremonial red jacket and black admiral’s hat, speaking to civic organizations and visiting events throughout the 52nd festival, which will be May 31-June 8 in downtown Wichita,
He’ll be joined by the 2024 Prairie Schooner Mates, a group of high school juniors selected by their respective high schools to serve as youth representatives for the Riverfest. Their names and high schools can be found below.
2024 Prairie Schooner Mates:
Mason Bailey – Wichita Northwest High School
Lillie Beckner – North High School
Mycah Biering – Eisenhower High School
Alexsis Burkus – Wichita South High School
Andrew Clouse – Andover Central High School
Kehlen Craig – Campus High School
Samuel Doell – North High School
Mathhew Hibbs – Sunrise Christian Academy
Vada Hurst – Wichita Southeast High School
Kaylinn Hutchinson – Mulvane High School
Leona Jamaleddine – Maize South High School
Ryan Khalife – Wichita Collegiate
Olivia Leon – Wichita Heights High School
Mason Lipsey – Independent School
Liam Mabry – Sedgwick
Vy Nguyen – Wichita East High School
Bella Ochoa – Goddard High School
Airryn Powell – Andover High School
Cheyenne Qualls – Wichita West High School
Bennie Randolph – Valley Center High School
Reagan Rink – Eisenhower High School
Adelynne Scribner – Circle High School
Will Sorochty – Bishop Carroll
Alexis Thompson – Maize High School
Salene Tran – Northeast Magnet
Enzo Tsen – Wichita East High School