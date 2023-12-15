Wichita roofer investigated after customer complaint settles case, DA says

A Wichita roofer under investigation by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office has agreed to a one-year probationary period and other conditions to settle a consumer protection case.

Bradley Wiesen is also liable for $10,000 in civil penalties, investigative expenses and court costs, a news release from the DA says.

The DA’s Consumer Protection Division launched an investigation into Wiesen after a consumer complained that he “did not provide a full refund when he failed to replace a roof as contracted,” the release says. The division also alleged Wiesen didn’t have the correct license at the time, which violates the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

“While Wiesen denied intentionally violating the KCPA, he accepted the consent judgment to resolve the matter,” the DA’s Office said in the release.

Before settling, Wiesen did refund the customer in full, $8,542.97, the DA said.

“As part of the agreement, Wiesen promised not to perform or contract for work he does not have the requisite license or skill to perform” and agreed to provide property notice of the right to cancel contracts to consumers, the news release says. He also agreed to obtain the appropriate permits and inspections and “promised to become properly licensed before entering into future contracts.”

“The consent judgment includes an injunction from engaging in deceptive or unconscionable acts in the future, and Wiesen agreed to cooperate with the investigation of any future complaints.”

Sedgwick County District Judge Eric Commer approved the consent judgment on Wednesday.

For information on filing a consumer complaint in Sedgwick County, go to www.sedgwickcounty.org/district-attorney/consumer-protection-division.