Wichita school employee arrested, accused of unlawful sexual relations, police say

Wichita police have arrested a high school para educator in connection with an investigation of unlawful sexual relations with a 17-year-old student in 2020, police spokesperson Trevor Macy said over email.

Daniel Alonzo-Hernandez, 32, of Wichita, was arrested on Tuesday, Macy said. The Wichita Public Schools online directory shows he is a para educator at Wichita South High School.

Macy says an 18-year-old woman reported on Tuesday being involved in a consensual sexual relationship with Alonzo-Hernandez when she was 17. She was a student at a Wichita high school at the time.

Alonzo-Hernandez was booked on suspicion of unlawful sexual relations.

He is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, said Susan Arensman, Wichita schools news and media relations manager.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office for review.