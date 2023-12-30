Wichita State Shockers vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Probable starters, tipoff, TV and more

THE DETAILS

When/where: 3 p.m. Saturday, T-Mobile Center.

TV: ESPN2.

Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; ESPN Wichita (92.3 FM) in Wichita.

PROBABLE STARTERS

P No. Wichita State Ht. Yr. PPG C 15 Quincy Ballard 6-11 Jr. 7.1 F 11 Kenny Pohto 6-10 Jr. 12.0 G 20 Harlond Beverly 6-5 Jr. 10.3 G 4 Colby Rogers 6-4 Jr. 16.8 G 1 Xavier Bell 6-2 Jr. 14.7 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 24 KJ Adams 6-7 Jr. 13.0 C 1 Hunter Dickinson 7-2 Sr. 19.2 G 15 Kevin McCullar 6-7 Sr. 19.2 G 3 Dajuan Harris 6-2 Sr. 6.6 G 13 Elmarko Jackson 6-3 Fr. 6.1

About Wichita State (8-4): The Shockers have defeated Southern Illinois (69-68), Richmond (80-68), Norfolk State (80-67), Saint Louis (88-69), Coastal Carolina (86-77), Friends (95-65), Western Kentucky (71-61) and Lipscomb (76-59) and lost to Kansas State (69-60), Missouri (82-72), South Dakota State (79-69) and Liberty (83-66). … Wichita State has lost three of its last four games after opening 7-1. … WSU has lost its last four games against Top 25 teams since defeating No. 6 Houston in 2021. … WSU has lost seven straight vs. Top 25 teams on a neutral court. … WSU is seeking its first power five win since Dec. 1, 2021 when the Shockers defeated Oklahoma State. … WSU last defeated a team as highly ranked as KU during the regular season on Feb. 25, 1967 when the Shockers defeated No. 2 Louisville. … WSU is the only team in the country with three players averaging 6.9 or more rebounds per game (Kenny Pohto, 8.0; Dalen Ridgnal 6.9; Quincy Ballard, 6.9). … Harlond Beverly has 30 assists over his last six games. Beverly now leads the team in assists with 41 against 29 turnovers … Colby Rogers has made a 3-pointer in all 12 games and multiple 3s in 11 of 12 games. He’s 35 of 83 from 3 (42.2%). Rogers eclipsed 1,000 career points on Nov. 29 vs. Richmond with a game-high 19 points. … Rogers and Xavier Bell have scored in double figures in 11 of 12 games this season and they both have multiple 20-point games. … Wichita State is guaranteed to have a winning nonconference record for the 26th consecutive season. … WSU is 61-39 in seven seasons since joining the AAC.

About No. 2 Kansas (11-1): Kansas leads the all-time series with Wichita State, 12-3. The last meeting came in the second round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament. WSU prevailed, 78-65, in Omaha. Also in the NCAAs, WSU beat KU, 66-65, in the Sweet 16 on March 20, 1981 in New Orleans. … The last regular season meeting between the teams was KU’s 103-54 victory on Jan. 6, 1993 at Allen Fieldhouse. … KU is 6-1 vs. WSU in Wichita and 4-0 in Lawrence. KU is 2-0 vs. WSU in Kansas City and 0-2 in the NCAAs. … This will be the fifth meeting on a neutral court with both teams winning two games apiece. … KU is 11-1 or better for the third-straight season and sixth time in the last nine seasons beginning in 2015-16. … Bill Self is 576-133 while at Kansas, 783-238 overall. … Kansas went 12-of-12 from the free throw line on Dec. 22 versus Yale. It was the most makes without a miss since Dec. 9, 2015 when KU went 12-of-12 against Holy Cross in a 92-59 victory. … KU has won 59 straight games when outrebounding its opponent. … KU is 3-1 when trailing at halftime. …Kevin McCullar has seven games with 20 or more points this season and 10 in his career. … Dajuan Harris has scored in double-figures three times this season and 28 times in his career. KU is 28-1 when Harris scores 10 or more points in a contest. … Hunter Dickinson has 10 or more rebounds eight times this season. … KU enters on a 7-game win streak. … KU is second in the country in assists per game (21.4). … KU has won 23 consecutive games in December dating to the final December game of the 2019-20 season … Harris leads the Big 12 in assists per game at 6.8, which is eighth nationally.