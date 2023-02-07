Wichita SWAT responds after man barricades himself in Delano McDonald’s bathroom

Wichita police surrounded the McDonald’s near the intersection of Douglas and Seneca after a man barricaded himself in the restroom of the restaurant Monday afternoon, police spokesman Juan Rebolledo told an Eagle reporter.

As of 10 p.m., police remained on the scene.

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications received a call around 3:32 p.m. after the restaurant manager said the man locked himself in the restroom and mentioned to a patron trying to enter that he had a gun. It is unknown if the man actually had a gun, according to Rebolledo.

The man had made suicidal threats to authorities, Rebolledo added.

Crisis negotiators were called to try and get the man out. Wichita SWAT also is at the scene, Rebolledo said.

WPD had the McDonald’s cleared out and set up a safety perimeter around the area. Police closed off portions of Seneca and Douglas on Monday night.