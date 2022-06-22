Wichita teacher accused of fondling student with Down syndrome sentenced to time served

A former Wichita Public Schools special-education teacher accused of inappropriately touching a student with Down syndrome has pleaded guilty to three reduced charges of misdemeanor assault. Tommy Tarrel Rains, who taught at Levy Special Education Center, received a sentence of time served immediately after entering the June 10 plea, Sedgwick County District Court records show.

The journal entry memorializing the case resolution says 64-year-old Rains let his teaching license lapse and has agreed to “never seek to reinstate or renew” it.

He also agreed to “not seek jobs in a school setting” in the future, the document says.

The journal entry did not specify exactly how long “time served” represents, nor did it note the reasoning behind the plea deal.

But Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett, in response to questions posed by The Eagle, said the case resolved after his office engaged in “extensive discussions” with the student’s caregiver that centered on sparing the special needs teenager from the witness stand.

“The desire to find a resolution that did not require the victim to testify was a primary factor in the decision to resolve the case,” Bennett said by email, adding that “the victim’s ability to articulate what happened as well as the passage of time since the alleged criminal behavior presented additional complicating factors that had to be considered.”

Originally, Rains was charged with two felony counts of aggravated sexual battery against the student, committed between 2014 and 2016. He was employed by Wichita Public Schools from Aug. 1, 2006, to Feb. 14, 2018, district spokeswoman Susan Arensman said this week.

“Given these limitations, the goal was to obtain a publicly filed journal entry . . . wherein the defendant acknowledged having engaged in criminal behavior and agreed not to seek another teaching position,” Bennett wrote.

Rains’ defense attorney, Nika Cummings, said by email that her client “would have preferred” a dismissal or acquittal but agreed to accept the plea deal to “avoid the potential risks of trial.”

In a December 2020 court motion asking the court to order a psychological evaluation for the girl, Cummings questioned whether she had the capability to testify in court, accurately recall the past and understand legal proceedings. The judge denied the request, court records show.

“Tom Rains is innocent and the weakness of the State’s case is reflected in . . . their plea offer,” Cummings told The Eagle in her email.

Rains’ jury trial had been scheduled for June 13.

Rains worked in elementary applied academics at Levy, 400 N. Woodchuck, with small groups of students, school records and a district spokeswoman said after his arrest.

Although the judgment can be used to prevent Rains from obtaining another teaching license, it doesn’t ban him from being around children generally, including in camp, child care or other settings, Bennett said.

Authorities arrested Rains on Jan. 2, 2018 — a few months after launching an investigation into the student’s possible abuse. Some time after she was moved out of Rains’ classroom, the girl told her parents she liked her new teacher at Levy “because she doesn’t get touched,” according to an affidavit of probable cause released by the court in 2018.

The student, who was 16 and 17 at the time of the alleged incidents, told her parents that on at least one occasion Rains had taken her into a classroom bathroom and instructed her to undress so he could inspect sores on her body caused by a skin condition, the affidavit says. He fondled her and had her touch him while he video recorded her, the affidavit says the girl reported.

The student also reported that Rains had touched her inappropriately once in his car when he took her to the store for class supplies and bought her some chocolate milk.

When interviewed, the student’s mother told authorities that Rains had called asking for permission to help the girl in the bathroom, which she refused. He also told the mother her daughter would make a good caregiver and that he wanted her to meet his disabled wife and family, she said.

The mother told authorities that Rains had said he wanted to be the girl’s first dance at prom, was trying to lose weight to fit into a tuxedo he planned to wear to the event and that he felt “distraught” over her classroom change, the affidavit says.

The student was 19 years old when the incidents were reported to authorities in November 2017.

Rains is responsible for paying court costs and his booking fee associated with the case within 90 days, the journal entry noting his plea and sentence says. After that time, any unpaid amount will go to collections.