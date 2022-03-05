Wichita teen arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with shooting, car crash

An 18-year-old Wichita man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal crash when shots were fired from another vehicle, records show.

Trebreh Deshane Jones was arrested Friday on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault. The arrest is connected to a Feb. 21 incident that killed two people and injured a third when she was ejected from a car.

Police were called around 1:30 a.m. about several shots being fired between Harry and Lincoln on George Washington Boulevard. Officers found a wrecked Ford Fusion at Lincoln and George Washington Boulevard.

Amill Williams and Alonzo Montgomery, ages 21 and 20 and both from Wichita, died at the scene. A 22-year-old woman was ejected from the car, but was expected to survive, police spokesperson Trevor Macy said in a news release that day.

“Officers located evidence of a shooting in the area,” Macy said. “The investigation revealed that the three occupants of the (Fusion) were being followed by an unknown vehicle when occupants of the unknown vehicle began firing shots at them. None of the victims appear to have been struck by the gunfire. It is believed at this time that drugs are involved.”

State statute says first-degree murder can happen “in the commission of, attempt to commit, or flight from any inherently dangerous felony.” Macy, in a phone interview, wasn’t sure if the deaths would be added to the city’s list of homicides since it was originally listed as a fatal accident. Not including those deaths, 2022 has seen 10 homicides so far. There were 12 by this time last year and nine in 2020, which ended up being a record year of homicides.

Jones had a run-in with officers just days before being arrested in the deaths.

Jones, 37-year-old Tanisha Evans and a 16-year-old boy were arrested Sunday morning when police executed a search warrant in the 1900 block of S. Shiloh after getting a tip that pills were being sold.

Story continues

“Inside the residence, officers located an AR pistol with no serial number, a .22 caliber rifle, and several bags with hundreds of narcotic pills,” police said in a news release.

Jones was arrested on suspicion of two counts of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of distributing drugs, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, records show. Evans was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer, possessing marijuana, selling prescription drugs and other charges; the teen was also arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to sell and possessing marijuana, records show.