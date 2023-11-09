Wichita teen arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in fatal crash, police say

A 16-year-old Wichita boy has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after speeding through a north Wichita neighborhood and causing a crash that killed a woman, police spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said Thursday.

Nancy Lopez of Wichita died at the scene of the accident Wednesday at 23rd North and Jackson. The 28-year-old was a passenger in a Nissan Altima. The 23-year-old woman driving the car remains hospitalized in critical condition, Gupilan said in a news release.

Police also arrested the boy on suspicion of reckless aggravated battery. He and a passenger in an Acura MDX both had minor injuries.

The crash was reported at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the boy was driving the Acura north on Jackson. The driver of the Altima was headed east on 23rd Street. The vehicles collided in the intersection. East 23rd Street North has stop signs.

The passenger side of the Altima had significant damage as the two vehicles came to rest partly on the road and partly on the curb.

This is the city’s 31st fatal wreck and 31st fatality so far this year, according to Wichita police.