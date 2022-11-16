Wichita teen gets probation, jail sanction in preschool teacher’s hit-and-run crash death

A Wichita teen will spend two years on probation plus 60 days in jail for killing a 26-year-old preschool teacher and nanny with his car as she walked across an east Wichita street on June 5, 2021, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Sedgwick County District Judge David Dahl sentenced 19-year-old Bricetin M. Wedel on Nov. 10 in the death of Viola resident Lynny Marie Poell, who was hit at Douglas and Greenwood during a night out with friends last summer. She died several days later, on June 11, 2021.

Court records say Wedel, a high-school graduate living in a transitional housing program for teens run by the local children’s home, sped and got caught up in a street race and crash on Kellogg before striking Poell. He fled the crash site out of fear, his attorney wrote in an Oct. 28 motion for probation, and turned himself into Wichita police the next day after talking with a sibling.

Wedel pleaded guilty to counts of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident on Aug. 25. His sentence carries an underlying prison term of 58 months, a spokesman for the DA’s Office, Dan Dillon, said, that he could be ordered to serve if he violates the terms of his probation.

He started serving the 60-day jail sanction last week, Sedgwick County Jail booking records show.