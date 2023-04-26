Wichita teen sentenced for role in $450 drug deal that turned deadly when man tried to rob her

An 18-year-old Wichita woman on Wednesday was sentenced to three years of probation for her role in a deadly drug deal last summer, Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Dan Dillon said by email.

Nancy Miller pleaded guilty on March 14 to one count of attempted distribution of marijuana in connection with the July 11, 2022, death of 19-year-old Donovan Graves. Graves died from a gunshot wound to the head after he tried to rob Miller of a quarter-pound of marijuana, court records say. Authorities have said a friend of Miller’s, Brian Lee Youngman, used her to find a buyer for the drugs; she contacted Graves through social media and arranged to sell them for $450.

But Graves had a different plan. When he and two women, Lanita Baugh and Myrashia Griffin, met up with the pair that day, Graves pulled a gun on Miller.

Court records say Youngman and Miller didn’t know that “Graves had a history of committing robberies” and didn’t know he intended to rob them.

Youngman shot Graves in response to the robbery attempt, outside of his home at 5205 S. Clifton. Graves was found dead in a car at a gas station on 47th South and Hydraulic, where the women drove after the shooting.

Miller — the youngest involved in the drug deal and shooting — was initially charged in juvenile court because she was 17 when Graves was killed, but prosecutors sought successfully earlier this year to move the case to adult court. The Eagle generally doesn’t name juveniles charged with crimes unless they are prosecuted as adults.

Miller was originally charged with first-degree felony murder and the marijuana distribution count but had the former dismissed as part of a plea deal where she agreed to testify against her co-defendants. Attorneys recommended she receive probation because she agreed to testify and because she “played a minor or passive role in the crime or participated under circumstances of duress or compulsion,” her plea agreement says.

An April 21 motion from Miller’s court-appointed lawyer says the teen thought Graves “was going to kill her” when he pulled the gun and that her cooperation helped prosecutors resolve her co-defendants’ cases “quickly and without the need for jury trials.”

Miller could be ordered to serve 45 months in prison if she violates the conditions of her probation.

Of her co-defendants, Youngman received more than nine years in prison for second-degree reckless murder; Baugh received nearly eight years in prison for attempted robbery in this case and for aggravated robbery in a second case; and Griffin received two years of probation for attempted robbery, according to court records. They were all sentenced in March.