Wichita teen stabbed older brother multiple times after being woken up, police say

A 20-year-old man was stabbed multiple times by his younger brother Saturday morning in north Wichita after he “accidentally woke him up,” according to Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo.

The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery.

Police responding to the stabbing call found two people providing first aid to the victim at 15th and Volutsia. The stabbing was reported at 6:49 a.m. Police say officers were first dispatched to the 2700 block of East 15th Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries. He had “multiple stab wounds in his left upper body, lower back, and left arm,” Rebolledo said in a news release.

The victim was taken into surgery and is stable condition.

“The investigation revealed the 20-year-old victim got into a verbal argument with his brother after he accidentally woke him up,” Rebolledo said. “During the verbal argument, the suspect began stabbing his 20-year-old brother.”