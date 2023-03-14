Wichita teen suspect in Towne East Square killing to be tried as an adult

The suspect in last year’s fatal shooting inside Towne East Square is going to be tried as an adult, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Te’bryis Robertson, who was 16 during the March 18, 2022, shooting but is now 17, waived his right to an evidentiary hearing Tuesday morning, allowing the case to be transferred to adult court, the DA’s office said.

The Wichita teen will have a first appearance in adult court on March 28.

He was originally charged with first-degree murder and criminal use of a weapon in juvenile court. Charges will be the same in adult court, the DA’s office said. The DA’s office indicated it wanted to charge the boy as an adult shortly after the killing.

TrenJ’vious Hutton, 14, died in the shooting. Cellphone footage showed what appeared to be five people fist-fighting when one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting. Four shots were fired.

Police originally had two suspects, ages 16 and 17, in custody, but later released the 17-year-old. Police said they found two handguns during the investigation. Police believe the shooting was gang-related.

The shooting, around 5:30 p.m., led to mass panic as people ran from the mall, some running out of their shoes.