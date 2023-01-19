Wichita woman, 62, was crossing street when car hit, killed her, police say

A 62-year-old Wichita woman died Wednesday evening after she was hit by a car on East Harry near Edgemoor.

Wichita police say Mary Dellor was walking across Harry Street at Faulders Lane around 8:05 p.m. when she was hit by a 2020 Kia Soul. Police say Dellor was crossing from the north side of Harry, headed south.

When officers arrived at the scene, Dellor was “unconscious and not breathing,” a Thursday morning news release from the Wichita Police Department says.

Emergency Medical Services personnel pronounced her dead on site.

Police say a 65-year-old man was driving the Kia eastbound on Harry when he struck her.

“The investigation of the circumstances of the collision is ongoing,” the police news release says. Additional details were not immediately released.

Authorities are asking anyone who saw or has information about the crash to contact Wichita police Detective Robert Kempf at 316-350-3687, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something Say Something hot line at 316-519-2282.

Dellor’s death is the first from a fatal traffic collision in Wichita this year.