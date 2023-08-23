Wichita woman arrested in fatal shooting of man at Broadway motel, records show

A 50-year-old Wichita woman has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony in a fatal shooting of a man at Broadway motel earlier this week, arrest records released Wednesday morning show.

Monicie Nena Ramirez was arrested in the slaying of of 51-year-old Jose Lumbreras of Wichita. She was also arrested on contempt of court in an unrelated city traffic-related case.

Ramirez’s listed address is at a motel one block south of where Lumbreras was killed, at the Auto Motel, 1230 N. Broadway. She was arrested in the same block she lives.

She was booked into jail just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night and remained jailed Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Auto Motel at 12:08 a.m. Monday and found Lumbreras shot and unresponsive just outside of a room. He died at the scene.

Police have not said what led to the killing.

Ramirez had some involvement in the killing, according to a police report, which also said that a change purse with drug paraphernalia was seized.

This is at least the city’s 29th homicide this year. July saw at least a five-year high of homicides with 11, but this was the first killing police have reported in August. There were 27 homicides at this time last year.