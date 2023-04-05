Wichita woman arrested after road rage incident where motorcyclist was injured

A 26-year-old Wichita woman was arrested Tuesday after a road rage incident that involved an argument and a motorcycle rider being injured.

Tkeyah Nequai Hurd was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery after she left the scene and then abandoned the Chrysler 200 she was driving, Wichita police spokesperson Chad Ditch said Wednesday in a news release.

Police found the victim, a 62-year-old man, while patrolling around 11:50 a.m. near Harry and McLean. The man was sitting on the side of the road. He was next to his 2006 Harley Davidson, which had rear-end damage. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road rage incident started when both Hurd and the victim were traveling west on Pawnee and went to turn north onto Broadway, Ditch said. The victim was turning from the inside lane; Hurd from the outside and “almost striking the victim.”

“A verbal exchange occurs between both parties, and they continued northbound onto Broadway,” Ditch said. “Several minutes later the victim was approaching Harry and McLean when he glanced into his rear-view mirror and noticed a vehicle approaching him quickly.”

The victim was knocked from the motorcycle, Ditch said, adding he identified the vehicle as the 2013 Chrysler 200 from before.

Witnesses saw the collision and followed the driver, who took off after the incident and then parked the vehicle about a half-mile away at Boston and Wichita and walked away, he said. Hurd was taken into custody about a block north by officers responding to the call, Ditch said.