Wichita woman charged with killing motorcycle rider in 2021 drunken driving crash

A 26-year-old Wichita woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident in an Aug. 11, 2021, crash that killed a motorcycle rider near Pawnee and Woodlawn.

Lila Garcia made a first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on Tuesday morning after being summoned there to face the charges, court records show. She was released on $15,000 bond. Her next court date, a preliminary hearing, is scheduled for Sept. 12.

Authorities have said Garcia struck 32-year-old Alberto Ortiz Carrasco of Wichita with a car in the area of 6300 E. Pawnee around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2021, then drove away. She was arrested later that day at her home, booking records show.

Ortiz Carrasco, whom family has said was an aircraft company worker and father with an affinity for motorcycles and cars, died at the scene from blunt force trauma. He suffered multiple fractures to his chest wall and several internal organs had lacerations, his autopsy report says.