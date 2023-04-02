Wichita woman hospitalized after being shot in the face by 11-year-old nephew, police say

Wichita police are investigating a shooting where a woman was shot in the face Saturday night, police spokesman Chad Ditch said in a news release.

The incident was reported around 7:05 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Minneapolis. Officers responded to a shooting call and arrived at home where they found a 72-year-old woman who had suffered a gunshot wound to her face, Ditch said.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment on non-life threatening injuries, Ditch added.

Investigators learned the woman was in the home with her 11-year-old great-nephew, who showed her a gun. The gun went off and struck the woman in the face, according to Ditch.

Police believe the shooting was an accident, Ditch said in an email.

Officers found the gun used in the incident left at the home. Investigators learned that the gun was reported stolen, the release said.

The great-nephew left the home and was later found by officers at his house in the 1800 block of E. English. He was taken into custody, Ditch said.