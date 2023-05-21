Wichita woman hospitalized after shooting in Old Town; police looking for suspect

Wichita police are looking for a suspect after a shooting Saturday in Old Town left a woman hospitalized.

The shooting was reported around 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of 1st and Washington. Officers arrived and found a 19-year-old woman who had been shot twice in her upper body, Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a news release.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. As of Sunday afternoon, she remains in critical condition, Rebolledo said.

Police named a suspect in connection with the shooting as 19-year La’Niha Banks of Wichita. She is wanted on suspicion of one count of aggravated battery, one count of attempted murder, two counts of discharge of a firearm into a vehicle and five counts of aggravated assault, according to the release.

Detectives learned that a fight broke out between two women prior to the shooting. The fight involved the shooting victim’s friend and the suspect in a parking lot, the release read.

The victim managed to break up the fight and was attempting to drive away when the suspect started shooting into the vehicle, Rebolledo said.

Banks was last seen fleeing the scene in a red 2014 Buick Lacrosse with a 60-day paper tag, Rebolledo said.

This was not a random incident and all three women knew each other, police said. Anyone with information is encouraged to call WPD detectives at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.