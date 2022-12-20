Wichita woman ordered to pay over $16,000 in restitution for Medicaid fraud

A Wichita woman has pleaded guilty to two counts of Medicaid fraud and is being ordered to pay more than $16,000 in restitution to the Kansas Medicaid system.

Kyla Kongvongsay, 22, of Wichita, pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of “making a false claim, statement or representation to the Medicaid program” and one count of unlawful acts concerning computers, according to a news release from Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office..

An investigation found Kongvongsay and her father, Johnson Kongvongsay, “at different points in time” worked as personal care assistants for a relative who was a Medicaid beneficiary, the release read.

Investigators determined Kongvongsay and her father submitted false claims saying they were providing care to the relative “when they were actually working other jobs,” the release said.

Investigators say the pair is responsible for up $30,947 worth of fraud. Kyla Kongvongsay is being ordered to pay $16,089.67 in restitution, the release added.

A Sedgwick County judge accepted the guilty plea for the two misdemeanors. Kongvongsay was sentenced to serve 12 months of supervised probation, the release said.

Johnson Kongvongsay pleaded guilty to similar charges on Thursday, the release said. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 26.