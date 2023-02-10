Wichita woman pleads guilty to endangering boyfriend’s toddler who died in July

A Wichita woman has pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated endangering a child in connection with the July 28 death of her boyfriend’s 20-month-old son, according to Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Dan Dillon.

Xjohnna Hannah, 26, will be sentenced March 28 by Sedgwick County District Judge David Dahl, Dillon said by email. Hannah was originally charged with murder, child abuse and endangerment in the death of Lasiah Williams, who became unresponsive and died at a Wichita hospital after spending two nights in the care of his father, Kentrell Willingham, court records say.

Willingham pleaded guilty last week to one count of child abuse in a deal where his murder charge was dismissed after an autopsy failed to pinpoint the toddler’s exact cause and manner of death.

Lasiah, whom the autopsy said had “extensive external injuries” but nothing of note internally, died after Willingham returned him to a family member following the overnight visits. Willingham claimed in a police interview that his son had been unharmed, alert and smiling when their visit ended, but phone messages between him and Hannah suggest Lasiah had been abused, according to an affidavit released by the court.

Hannah’s plea came Thursday after she waived a preliminary hearing in the case, court records show. Willingham is currently scheduled for sentencing before her, on March 17.