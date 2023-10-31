Wichita woman rammed vehicle into ex-boyfriend’s house while he was inside, police say

A 46-year-old Wichita woman was arrested after she reportedly rammed her vehicle into her ex-boyfriend’s home multiple times while he was inside, police said.

Rhashida Bianca Bailey was arrested at her home Saturday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property, police records show. She lives about a half-mile from where the incident happened in the 2200 block of North Prince, near 21st and Grove.

Police were called at 4:23 p.m. Saturday. She was arrested a couple hours later.

The man reported that she was “intentionally crashing her vehicle into his residence multiple times while he was sitting inside, and causing $6000 in damage,” a police officer wrote in a media report. “Incident was witnessed by an unidentified neighbor.”

The criminal damage to property says the damage was less than $1,000.

She has since been released from jail.