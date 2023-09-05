Wichita woman riding bicycle along Oliver dies after being struck by car

Wichita police have identified a woman who was struck and killed Monday night while she was riding her bike in southeast Wichita.

Sue Towles, 56, of Wichita died at the scene, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a news release.

Officers responded at 8:55 p.m. to a vehicle and bicycle collision call in the 2900 block of south Oliver.

Police said Towles was riding her bicycle south on Oliver on the curb lane when she was struck by a green 1997 Pontiac Bonneville who was also heading south on Oliver, police said.

The driver of the Pontiac, a 58-year-old Wichita man, called 911, remained at the scene and talked with investigators.

Detectives are working to learn what led to the incident. Drugs and alcohol were not involved in the collision, Rebolledo said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call call WPD Detectives at 316-350-3686, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

This is the 23rd fatality collision for the year and the 23rd fatality, according to number provided by the Wichita Police Department.