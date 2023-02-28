Wichita woman sentenced for drunken crash that killed motorcyclist at Pawnee & Woodlawn

A drunken driver has been ordered to serve two years, eight months in prison for killing a man on a motorcycle at Pawnee and Woodlawn in a 2021 hit-and-run collision, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Lila Garcia, 27, of Wichita, hit Albert Ortiz-Carrasco on Aug. 11, 2021, but did not stop at the crash site and instead drove to her south-side home, where deputies later found her Kia Rio. Garcia later admitted to a friend and sheriff’s deputies that she’d been involved in the crash, which happened shortly after 9 p.m. when she turned in front of Ortiz-Carrasco at the intersection, according to a probable cause affidavit released by the court.

She also smelled of alcohol and showed physical signs of intoxication including bloodshot eyes; authorities found a tumbler containing alcohol behind the Kia’s center console, the affidavit says.

Ortiz-Carrasco, 34, died at the crash scene.

At Garcia’s sentencing hearing Tuesday, his brother told Sedgwick County District Judge David Kaufman “about what the loss of Albert means to him and the family,” the DA’s news release says. His family and friends previously told The Eagle that Ortiz-Carrasco was a father and Spirit AeroSystems employee who loved cars, motorcycles and haircuts, was “well-liked and funny” and always lent a hand to “help anybody that needed help.”

Garcia pleaded guilty on Jan. 10 to one count each of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident in a deal where prosecutors said they would seek a prison sentence, although she could ask for probation instead.

In a written motion filed with the court before Tuesday’s hearing, Garcia’s lawyer said that Garcia “feels awful that this accident resulted in the death of Mr. Ortiz-Carrasco.” The lawyer went on to say in the motion that Garcia was currently attending an outpatient substance abuse treatment program, is the sole provider for her mother and 14-year-old sister and had a job that would help her pay any court-ordered restitution — reasons he argued she should be placed on probation instead of being incarcerated.

Kaufman, during Tuesday’s hearing, noted that Garcia’s sentence is tied to the fact that she had no prior criminal history, the DA’s news release said. In addition to serving the prison term, Garcia must pay a $750 fine and will be subject to two years of post-release supervision, the release says.