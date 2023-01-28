Wichita woman shoots three bystanders after fight at Old Town bar, police say

A 22-year-old Wichita woman has been arrested after three bystanders were shot inside an Old Town bar early Saturday morning.

Tyra Adair was arrested near Rock Island Live on three counts of suspected aggravated battery. The victims are two women and a man, all 22 and from Wichita, police spokesperson Chad Ditch said.

Police were patrolling the area around 12:55 a.m. when they heard shots coming from Rock Island Live and saw people running from the bar, including a woman with a gunshot wound to her upper arm.

She was taken by EMS to the hospital.

Inside, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was conscious and breathing.

“Officers began providing life-saving measures and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment,” Ditch said in a news release. “He is currently in stable condition.”

At the hospital, another woman arrived with a gunshot wound to her foot.

Police learned Adair and several other woman got into a fight at the bar, Ditch said.

“Adair would then brandish a gun and fire several rounds,” Ditch said. “At this point, it is believed that the victims that were struck by gunfire were not the individuals involved in the physical altercation, but innocent bystanders.”

Ditch said he didn’t know what the fight was about. The gun wasn’t stolen, but he didn’t know who it belonged to as of around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police are still looking to talk to everyone involved.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282. Callers can remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers.