Wichitan charged in drug death of Oklahoma woman

A Wichita Falls man is charged in connection with the death of a 24-year-old woman in Hughes County, Okla. in October 2019, according to the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office.

Dylan Richardson is charged with first degree murder for allegedly providing methamphetamine and heroin to Macee Grabber, who was found dead in her family's home in south central Oklahoma, according to the AG's Office.

Grabber was a native of Abernathy, Texas, according to her obituary.

Evidence gathered by multiple law enforcement agencies led to Richardson's arrest, according to the AG's Office.

In addition to the murder charge, Richardson is charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, and use of a communication facility in the commission of a felony, according to the AG's Office. He was held without bond following his arrest.

Grabber's mother, Kayla Flanery, said at an addiction awareness rally in Oklahoma City her daughter developed a prescription drug problem during treatment of spinal problems and eventually turned to heroin.

“She met the guy with all of the wrong answers,” Flanary told the Oklahoman newspaper in a Sept. 1, 2021, article.

