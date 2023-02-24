Wichitan indicted on child porn charges

A Wichita Falls man suspected of manipulating images of children has been indicted for possession of child pornography.

A Wichita County grand jury returned 12 indictments against Nicholas Ryan Simmons on Feb. 15.

Simmons was arrested in March 2022 in connection with a tip received in October 2021. In a January 2022 interview, Simmons denied taking the face of a young girl he knew from a photograph and editing it onto a child pornography image.

A court affidavit alleges investigators found "many" images of child pornography in an email account held by Simmons. The affidavit claims faces on the pictures were replaced with the faces of other young girls. Investigators said they also found evidence of child pornography on Simmons' cell phone.

Simmons was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 23, 2022 in lieu of a total of $90,000 bail. He was released April 1.

