Wichitan jailed in connection with daughter's death

A Wichita Falls man was jailed Tuesday in connection with the death of his two-year-old daughter two years ago.

Seen in this file photo, Wichita Falls Police investigated a toddler death on Longview Street Dec. 20, 2020. (Photo: CHRISTOPHER WALKER/TIMES RECORD NEWS)

Police arrested Garrett Lloyd Wayne Jose Gestes and charged him with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. His total bail was set at $200,000 and he was in the Wichita County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

A Wichita Falls Police affidavit reveals officers were called to a home on Longview Street on Dec. 20, 2020. There they found the child dead on the kitchen floor.

Police reported the house was covered with rotten food, dirty clothes, dirty dishes and empty soda cans.

The girl's father said the family had gone out to eat the night before and the parents had put her to bed with her three siblings. He said the child had not been sick at the time of her death.

Police interviewed the parents separately and discovered their stories did not match. The girl's sister was interviewed at Patsy's House Child Advocacy Center and said her younger sister had appeared ill in the days before her death.

The sibling said some of the children had gone "dashing" with their father the night before. Video footage and witness interviews indicated the man had left with two children to work for Door Dash, but left the two-year-old girl and a three-year-old sibling home alone while he made deliveries for three hours. According to the affidavit, detectives also learned the mother had gone drinking with a friend at a bar on Jacksboro Highway, staying absent from the home for five hours. Investigators claimed the mother also deleted text messages to her husband before officers confiscated the cell phone.

Investigators concluded the parents "repeatedly lied during the investigation, trying to hinder it."

An autopsy concluded the child had COVID-19 but they could not determine a cause of death.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichitan jailed in connection with daughter's death