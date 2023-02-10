Wickenburg man arrested on suspicion of selling fentanyl, child endangerment

Wickenburg police said they found fentanyl pills inside of a child's bedroom and within the child's reach during a search of Allen Carroll Jr.'s home.

Allen Carroll Jr. was arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotic drugs for sale and reckless child endangerment on Wednesday.

A warrant was issued at Carroll's home, who was a known dealer of M-30 fentanyl pills in the Wickenburg area. Police said Carroll saw Wickenburg officers coming to his home and flushed more than 200 pills.

Wickenburg police said they searched the home and found a stuffed animal with 90 pills inside. The stuffed animal was found to belong to the child of Carroll's girlfriend, police said. The toy was on the floor of the bedroom near the sleeping area of the child when police found it.

Inside the bedroom was an altar for Santa Muerte that had an additional 14 pills as an offering, according to police.

Police also found tin foil with melted fentanyl pills during the search. Police said a majority of the items could be reached by the child.

At the time of his arrest, police said they found $550 in cash, which was later identified as funds received from fentanyl sales. The cash was to be used to purchase more drugs that were scheduled for delivery to the home, according to police.

During questioning, police said Carroll told them he was a drug dealer who was trying to grow his business by providing products to addicts at a cheaper rate than other dealers in the area.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Allen Carroll Jr. arrested on suspicion of selling fentanyl