A Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) insider increased their holdings by 49% last year

Insiders were net buyers of Wickes Group plc's (LON:WIX ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wickes Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Executive Director David Wood bought UK£149k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.23 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£1.43. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

David Wood purchased 245.38k shares over the year. The average price per share was UK£1.50. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Does Wickes Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at Wickes Group, though insiders do hold about UK£750k worth of shares. It's always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

So What Do The Wickes Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Wickes Group insiders are doubting the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Wickes Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

