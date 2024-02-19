Wickliffe looking to rezone former school properties for development projects

Feb. 18—With the new Wickliffe City School District campus being open, the Wickliffe Planning Commission recently discussed the rezoning of the former elementary and middle school properties.

In order to build new, single-family, detached homes, the existing elementary and middle school buildings are being demolished at 1821 Lincoln Road and 29240 Euclid Ave., respectively. According to Mayor Joe Sakacs, the front portion along Euclid Avenue will be a commercial development while the back portion where the football field and elementary school are will be residential.

The residential portion will include the property facing Lincoln Road. The library will remain.

"The Planning Commission is recommending to council that all of the single-family houses be lot size of R-60," Sakacs said. "At some point, council will vote on that. I believe there has to be another public hearing for council on Feb. 28. After that, they will vote for a zoning change at three readings of council."

The R-60 zone is intended to provide designated areas of a county for moderate density residential uses. With the zoning code having been outdated for a long time, the Planning Commission is working to complete updates, Sakacs said.

"You move with the flow and change with the times, so they're going to get that more current along Euclid Avenue," he said.

Wickliffe seeking to improve businesses

Meanwhile, at the former Ponderosa property, 29553 Euclid Ave., the proposed 55 and up townhomes are slated to start this summer, Sakacs said. The number of homes will depend on the lot size, he said.

"We need houses for sale here," Sakacs said. "The Ponderosa property has been the city's Achilles heel."

Last year, city officials continued the storefront renovation program, which warranted more than $300,000 in total upgrades for nearly 20 businesses along Euclid Avenue. The city has offered, as part of the program, a $50,000 reimbursement grant for businesses in need of a new parking lot, signage, facade or hardscape to the front of their building.