Wickliffe police investigate possible abduction attempt

Sep. 15—Wickliffe Police are investigating a possible abduction attempt of an 11-year-old girl that occurred on Lloyd Road at the intersection of Clayton Avenue.

According to a department news release, at approximately 3:12 p.m. on Sept. 13, police received a 911 call about the possible attempted abduction. Officers responded and learned that the student had been walking northbound on Lloyd Road and just prior to crossing the street, an older white male wearing a yellow shirt in a dark grey Volkswagen SUV with dark rims was stopped on Clayton Road at the stop sign and waved to her to cross the street.

The news release stated the student walked across and the vehicle turned right and stopped momentarily next to the student. The male then spoke to the girl through the rolled-up window and gestured toward the rear of the vehicle.

The student became frightened, turned around and quickly walked away, the release stated. The vehicle then left northbound on Lloyd Road, continuing past Grand Boulevard.

Two bystanders witnessed the event and contacted 911.

The Wickliffe Police stated they have received no other information of other similar circumstances occurring in the recent past. The incident is still under investigation and the department asks that anyone who may have information contact Detective Sgt. James Coolick at 440-943-1234.