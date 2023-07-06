Wickliffe police say reckless motorcyclist taunted officers while fleeing

Jul. 6—A Wickliffe man was arrested and has been arraigned on three separate fleeing and eluding incidents while riding his motorcycle.

According to a post on the Wickliffe Police Department Facebook page, on June 23 at about 1 p.m., Wickliffe dispatch received complaints of a red and white motorcycle being driven down the center of Euclid Avenue doing wheelies and weaving in and out of traffic.

An officer also observed the motorcycle pass him on Euclid at Bishop Road doing a wheelie. The officer attempted to stop the motorcycle, however, the driver refused to pull over and began taunting the officer pursuing him. The pursuit was terminated due to the reckless actions the driver was performing, putting public safety at risk.

According to the post, later that evening at about 8:30 p.m., another officer observed the same motorcycle being operated on Lakeland Boulevard by the same male. The motorcyclist again fled, taunting the officer and then used a cell phone to video the officer pursuing him.

Again, due to the reckless operation of the driver the pursuit was terminated in Euclid.

According to the post, on July 2 at about 1:30 p.m., Wickliffe dispatch again received calls of a male on a motorcycle driving recklessly on East 300th Street near Ridge Road. The caller advised the motorcycle was doing wheelies and driving on the sidewalks and across tree lawns.

An officer observed the motorcycle on Euclid Avenue westbound from Bishop Road and again attempted to stop it, however, it fled westbound on Euclid Avenue into the Euclid weaving through traffic, running red lights and speeding.

At one point the driver waved at the officer and stood on his bike seat doing a wheelie. The officer discontinued the pursuit due to the driver's reckless behavior and danger to the public.

According to the post, in all three incidents the motorcycle driver was wearing a mask that covered his entire face. Wickliffe detectives and officers were able to identify the driver due to previous encounters with him, the distinctive clothing he was wearing and videos he posted on social media of him fleeing from the police.

According to the department, on July 3, Wickliffe detectives obtained arrest warrants for 25-year old Wickliffe resident Mohamed Isahack. Isahack was taken into custody at his residence without incident.

The motorcycle was found parked behind his residence along with the mask and gloves he was wearing. The motorcycle was impounded and Isahack was held at the Wickliffe jail until his arraignment.

Isahack was arraigned on July 5 on three separate felony fleeing and eluding charges as well as numerous traffic charges. He is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.