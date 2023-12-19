Wickliffe Public Library hosting Special Education Workshop

Dec. 19—Wickliffe Public Library will be hosting a Special Education Workshop at 7 p.m. Jan. 15.

Those interested can attend a free workshop, sponsored by Learning Disabilities Association of Ohio, to discuss and learn more about IEPs. The library is located at 1713 Lincoln Road.

This informative session will be led by parent advocates Trina Jones and Mary Jo O'Neill as they aim to help parents better understand their rights as outlined in Ohio's "Guide to Parent Rights in Special Education: Special Education Procedural Safeguards Notice," according to a news release.

This workshop is open to all who are interested. Call the library at 440-944-6010 to register.