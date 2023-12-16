Wickliffe Schools superintendent named tops in Ohio

Dec. 15—Wickliffe School District Superintendent Joseph Spiccia was recently named the 2024 Ohio Superintendent of the Year by the Buckeye Association of School Administrators.

BASA Executive Director David Axner presented Spiccia with the award at the Wickliffe School Board meeting on Dec. 11.

It was during that meeting that Axner praised Spiccia's commitment to students and staff, his dedication to helping others and his leadership in developing the district's 10-year plan, strategic plan, construction of the new preschool through 12th grade campus and reimagining education.

Additionally, he highlighted Spiccia's commitment to the creation and opening of the Wickliffe Family Resource Center.

Spiccia has been the Wickliffe superintendent since 2014.

He said while the recognition such as this goes to one person, it is not an individual recognition. In accepting the award, Spiccia noted the recognition is representative of work that all members of the staff, administration and the board does to create an educational experience for students.

Spiccia also expressed his gratitude to the students, community and staff, saying they are reason for the recognition.

"Everybody owns a piece of this because nobody does anything alone," Spiccia said. "What's most important for people to know and understand is the team came together for all of this whether it's educational program recognition, the resource center or the 10-year plan workforce program.

"That was the work of the entire administrative team, every teacher, staff member, the Board of Education and the community. That's what I'm most proud of."

According to Spiccia, the nomination process starts with any board member, colleague and or community member as they are able to nominate someone for the award. The nominations then are taken to BASA to be evaluated before finalists are selected and then notified.

"I did not know this nomination came my way until the association called me," he said.

From there, Spiccia completed an application form, which is a summary of the work that's been done in the district. It was then that a team of former Ohio Superintendents of the Year selected him and he will be recognized at upcoming BASA events and will be a featured speaker at the organization's annual conference.

Julie Ramos, director of strategic innovation for the district, said she is not sure the community could get to where it is today without Spiccia's leadership.

"He has earned this," she said. "For two years, we met with staff, students and community members, and we talked to them about reimagining education. Over 300 meetings and Joe came every single time with a notebook, and a pen.

"He listened, took notes and the work of everyone — he captured that," she continued. "I think it's important there's evidence to support his words and when we talk about servant leadership, he lives that every single day."

As the Ohio Superintendent of the Year, Spiccia is now the state's nominee for the American Association of School Administrators' National Superintendent of the Year Award. The program pays tribute to men and women who lead the nation's public schools.

The program is designed to recognize the leadership of active, front-line superintendents and is not recognition of service at retirement or a program to reward current state or national leaders.