Wicomico County court sentences man after pleading guilty to 2nd-degree rape, sex abuse

A man who pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree rape in Wicomico County Circuit Court has been sentenced.

Judge James Sarbanes sentenced 75-year-old Thomas Griffin on Feb. 18 to serve 35 years in prison. The Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office said he will be subject to lifetime registration and supervision as a sex offender.

The offenses occurred between June 1, 2017, and May 24, 2020, according to a news release. The victim was younger than 11 at the time.

More: In child sex abuse case, Wicomico County judge gives man maximum sentence

More: Selling heroin over dark web nets Salisbury man federal prison time

“While nothing can fully restore Griffin’s victim, we are hopeful that his conviction and Judge Sarbanes’s sentence are a measure of justice and will serve as a deterrent to others. His conviction and sentence will certainly keep other children safe," State's Attorney Jamie Dykes said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Man who pleaded guilty to rape, sex abuse in Wicomico court sentenced