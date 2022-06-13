Wicomico County deputy injured in shooting Sunday; police have suspect in custody

A Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy was injured in an officer-involved shooting at the Talbot Apartments in Pittsville on Sunday night, according to the town and the sheriff's office.

Shortly after the sheriff's office released information asking for the public's help in locating a man identified as Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, police said he was located and taken into custody. Police said he was wanted for questioning in reference to an officer-involved shooting on Gumboro Road Sunday.

"We urge the public to use caution as Davidson is likely be (sic) armed and dangerous," according to police. "If you see this subject, do not approach but contact 410-548-4891 or 911 immediately."

After announcing that he was located, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said all further information about the incident would be released by Maryland State Police. No further information was immediately available.

Multiple social media reports, including one from the Town of Pittsville, confirmed the location of the incident and noted that multiple police were already on the scene Sunday. A heavy police presence was reported in the area and at least one helicopter could be heard overhead.

Social media posts confirmed that the search for the suspect was underway and included K-9 units along with numerous officers.

Already, posts from both the Delaware Fraternal Order of Police and Delmarva Supports Law Enforcement were showing their support, saying their "thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters in the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office" and with "our local officer injured tonight."

