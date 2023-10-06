Wicomico County man convicted of sexual abuse, rape of minor who was in his care

A Wicomico County man has been convicted by a jury of multiple sex offenses, including sexual abuse of a minor and rape.

Robert Hill Jr., 59, was convicted after a two-day trial of two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of rape in the second degree, three counts of sexual offense in the third degree, three counts of sexual offense in the fourth degree and four counts of second degree assault.

From 2018 to 2021, Hill Jr. sexually abused a minor in his care who was under the age of 11.

Sentencing was deferred pending a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment, and Hill Jr. will remain in custody pending sentencing.

More: Happy 100th birthday broilers! Delmarva Chicken Festival is back this week for celebration

More: Salisbury adds exemptions to plastic bag ban's 10-cent fee. What are they?

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Wicomico County man convicted of sexual abuse, rape of minor