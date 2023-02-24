Wicomico High School student found with BB gun that resembled handgun in school

A Wicomico High School student was found with a BB gun at the school on Feb. 24, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

On Feb. 23, officers from the Salisbury Police Department were contacted by a witness who advised that they saw a male place a handgun into a backpack and walk into Wicomico High School. The Salisbury Police contacted the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office School Resource Deputies, and the deputies and Wicomico High School staff watched surveillance footage and identified the subject as a Wicomico High School student.

The 15-year old student was promptly located and had a BB gun in his backpack which was a replica of a realistic-looking handgun.

The suspect is charged with having a weapon on school grounds. Due to the subject's age, a Juvenile Referral was completed and the juvenile was released to the custody of their guardian pending disposition by the Department of Juvenile Services.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Wicomico High School student found with BB gun in school