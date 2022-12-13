After Wicomico man drug by car during e-commerce sale, sheriff's office urges caution

A theft and assault of a Wicomico County man who was attempting to sell an item he had listed online has local law enforcement reminding residents of safety tips when they are buying or selling items.

On Dec. 7, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office responded to the 800 block of Outten Road in Salisbury, in reference to a robbery that was later determined to be a theft and an assault. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division later responded to assume the investigation.

The victim was selling a PlayStation 5 through Facebook Marketplace to a female, later identified by police as 23-year-old Deandra Pettiford. During the transaction which took place at a residence, the victim provided Pettiford with the PlayStation, and she got into her vehicle in an attempt to drive away without providing payment, according to a Monday news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The victim reached into the passenger side of the vehicle to try to retrieve his stolen PlayStation from Pettiford. She then rapidly accelerated, dragging the victim who was still leaned into the vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said. Her vehicle struck a mailbox, causing the victim to strike the mailbox as well. At that point, the victim was able to get out of the vehicle.

The victim was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The District Court Commissioner issued an arrest warrant for for the woman, who was later located and arrested in the 100 block of Fourth Street in Crisfield by CID with assistance from Maryland State Police. The PlayStation was recovered, police said.

She was charged with theft $100 to under $1,500, and first- and second-degree assault, and held without bond at Somerset County Detention Center.

The Criminal Investigation Division believes that Pettiford may be involved in similar unreported thefts. Anyone who may have additional information about this theft or others is asked to contact the Sheriffs Office at 410-548-4891.

Buying or selling goods online? How to protect your safety

A majority of e-transactions are completed without a hitch, but both sellers and buyers should stay vigilant, according to Capt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

"Those intent on committing a crime have become more bold and unscrupulous throughout the years," Robinson said. "If you have any concerns at all, Wicomico residents should feel free to use our Sheriff's Office parking lot as a safe meeting place for e-commerce exchanges."

The Sheriff's Office parking lot is video monitored 24/7.

The Salisbury Police Department also maintains an E-Commerce Safe Zone. Unveiled in 2016, the parking sign is in the visitor parking area at police headquarters on Route 50 at Delaware Avenue. Salisbury Police previously told Delmarva Now that the lobby is also available for use. The buyer or seller should notify the on-duty officer that a transaction will take place.

Buyers can also ask Salisbury Police to check the item they are buying against the department’s list of stolen goods.

Precautions to consider when conducting e-commerce transactions:

Be suspicious of a buyer or seller who changes the agreed upon location.

Always meet the buyer or seller in a public place and with plenty of people around.

Avoid meeting on side streets or places that are not well lit.

Always take someone with you and inform the buyer/seller that you will not be alone.

Trust your instincts — if it sounds like a scam, it probably is.

Complete the transaction during daylight hours.

