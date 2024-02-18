Wicomico River hot property

Feb. 18—By Jacques Kelly — jkelly@baltsun.com

February 18, 2024 at 8:57 a.m.

Howard Jay Needle, an attorney and Pikesville community activist who worked to preserve an armory, died of aspiration pneumonia Jan. 29 at Gilchrist Center Towson. He was 88.

"Howard was an extremely principled individual," said Sen. Ben Cardin. "He was dedicated to doing good. The Pikesville Armory is a good example of something he put on track. He was a Renaissance person who knew the goodness of urban living. He was a crusader for inclusion and opportunities for our people."

Born in Baltimore and raised on Hilton Street, he was the son of Sidney A. Needle, an attorney, and Mollie Engelman, a homemaker.

A 1952 Forest Park High School graduate, he received his bachelor's degree from Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa. He was a graduate of what is today the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

He initially met his future wife, Susan Willen, at a relative's childhood birthday party. They reconnected years later and went to a movie.

Mr. Needle, a liberal Democrat, was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates and served from 1971 to 1978. He was a champion of the construction of the Baltimore Metro mass transit system and the Northwest Expressway.

"It was not a popular position at the time, but he took on Dale Anderson, the then Baltimore County Executive who was later convicted of corruption," said his son, Jim A. Needle.

He ran in the 1978 primary election for Baltimore County executive, but was defeated by Donald P. Hutchinson.

On that primary election night, The Sun reported that Mr. Needle conceded, turned to his wife and said, "You've got your husband back."

The news account also reported, "Mr. Needle's supporters seemed to take his defeat hard, almost as if they were part of his family too. A number of children and teenagers dejectedly roamed his headquarters with long faces."

"There were seven Democrats in the primary race that year and four of us were in a position to win. He was a viable candidate, extremely intelligent and as honest as could be. He really cared about governance. He would have been an excellent county executive," said Mr. Hutchison.

Mr. Needle returned to his law practice but remained engaged in supporting the Pikesville business district and its surrounding neighborhoods. He was a longtime officer of the Pine Ridge Neighborhood Association Inc.

He was a co-founder of the group, 1,000 Friends of Pikesville, which advocates for the renovation of the Pikesville Armory.

A 1992 Sun story noted that Mr. Needle as president of the newly formed Pikesville Cultural Arts Foundation Inc. worked to raise $1 million for the renovation of the old Pikes Theater, a Reisterstown Road landmark.

"Howard was totally devoted to Pikesville," said former Baltimore County Councilman Melvin G. Mintz. "I relied upon upon him for his expertise in drafting legislation. He was an excellent writer and could simplify a matter."

Mr. Mintz said he recruited Mr. Needle to assist with creating the Pikesville revitalization plan in 2016. A centerpiece of the effort was getting Maryland to the sell the 14-acre Pikesville Armory tract to Baltimore County for $1.

"Howard bought into the concept immediately and after retiring from his law practice, he devoted so much time to fulfill this dream," said Mr. Mintz. "He gave thousands of hours and was generous in his financial contributions. He was a diligent partner and effective advocate for the plan."

Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka said: "He was thoughtful and a visionary who shaped Baltimore County over the years. He had wonderful qualities — he saw the future of the Metro and I-795 to Owings Mills as a member of the state legislature. He was kind, smart and always willing to help."

"My father was fair, a prankster and liked to play practical jokes," said his son, Jim A. Needle. "He was a problem solver, either with family issues or community issues. He could listen to all sides."

Related Articles

—

News Obituaries — Lefty Driesell, colorful Hall of Fame coach who elevated University of Maryland men's basketball, dies

—

News Obituaries — Robert P. 'Bob' Fetter, who went from laying railroad track to marketing executive, dies

—

News Obituaries — Donald G. Gaither, member of Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners and mortician, dies

—

News Obituaries — Delores A. 'Dee' Herget, practitioner of Baltimore tradition of window screen painting, dies

—

News Obituaries — Don Gullett, pitcher for Cincinnati's Big Red Machine, dies at 73

Mr. Needle was a director of the Pikesville Chamber of Commerce; Baltimore Junior Association of Commerce; Baltimore County Citizen Advisors on Planning and Development.

He enjoyed ocean fishing and traveled widely.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Susan Willen "Sue" Needle, a Maryland Dept. of Transportation trainer; three sons, Jim A. Needle, of Atlanta, Stan A. Needle, of Louisville, Colorado, and Allen D. Needle, of Thousand Oaks, California; and four grandchildren.

Services were held Feb. 1 at the Sol Levinson Chapel in Pikesville.

Share this:

— Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

— Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

—