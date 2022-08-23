Wicomico sheriff investigating home invasion shooting

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating multiple suspects involved in a home invasion and shooting in Salisbury earlier this month.

The sheriff's office said in a release that on Aug. 8, multiple suspects were involved in a home invasion in the 100 block of Honeysuckle Drive during which the victim and suspects exchanged gunfire.

The suspects then fled in a stolen vehicle which was found several day later. Evidence indicates that one of the suspects may have been injured in the incident.

Anonymous information may be submitted to Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776; or through the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office app or at www.wicomicosheriff.com. Persons providing information leading to an arrest in this case may be eligible for a cash reward.

